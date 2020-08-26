Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LIND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 31.22% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 134,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

