salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $218.35 and last traded at $216.05, with a volume of 25651943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.46.

The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.76.

In other salesforce.com news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,288,479.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,847,407.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 114,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $759,830,000 after acquiring an additional 102,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.20 and its 200 day moving average is $175.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

