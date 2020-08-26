Cheniere Energy Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,028 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,500% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

CQP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 106.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

