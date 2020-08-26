Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 178,824 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 11,254% compared to the typical volume of 1,575 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHT. Fearnley Fonds cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Get DHT alerts:

NYSE DHT opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $915.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of -0.15.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). DHT had a net margin of 36.38% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 231.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.10%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. DHT’s payout ratio is 245.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in DHT by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in DHT by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in DHT by 3.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in DHT by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 111,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.