Traders Buy High Volume of H & R Block Put Options (NYSE:HRB)

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,240 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 833% compared to the typical daily volume of 240 put options.

HRB stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. H & R Block has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,473.47, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. H & R Block’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that H & R Block will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in H & R Block by 186,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in H & R Block by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in H & R Block by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

