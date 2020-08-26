Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,052 put options on the company. This is an increase of 863% compared to the average daily volume of 317 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noah by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Noah during the first quarter worth $220,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Noah by 23.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Noah alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84. Noah has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $40.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.