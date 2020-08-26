Mike Brennan Buys 15,000 Shares of Norman Broadbent Plc (LON:NBB) Stock

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Norman Broadbent Plc (LON:NBB) insider Mike Brennan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £750 ($980.01).

Norman Broadbent stock opened at GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Norman Broadbent Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.90 ($0.13). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13.

About Norman Broadbent

Norman Broadbent Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital consultancy company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides talent acquisition and advisory services, including board and executive search, senior interim management, leadership consulting and assessment, and mezzanine level search.

