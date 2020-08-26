Mike Brennan Buys 15,000 Shares of Norman Broadbent Plc (LON:NBB) Stock

Norman Broadbent Plc (LON:NBB) insider Mike Brennan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £750 ($980.01).
Norman Broadbent stock opened at GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Norman Broadbent Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.90 ($0.13). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13.
About Norman Broadbent
