James Crawford Purchases 3,000 Shares of Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) Stock

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) insider James Crawford purchased 3,000 shares of Majestic Wine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £13,230 ($17,287.34).

Majestic Wine stock opened at GBX 442.50 ($5.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $322.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60. Majestic Wine PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 193.80 ($2.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 488.90 ($6.39). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 427.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 339.22.

Get Majestic Wine alerts:

WINE has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Majestic Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majestic Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.