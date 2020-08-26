Pete Raby Purchases 1,600 Shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) Stock

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) insider Pete Raby purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,271 ($16.61) per share, with a total value of £20,336 ($26,572.59).

HILS opened at GBX 1,260 ($16.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.74, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,270.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,238.40. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 11.97 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,534 ($20.04).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,325 ($17.31) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

