Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) Insider Helen Jones Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) insider Helen Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £5,800 ($7,578.73).

LON FSTA opened at GBX 576 ($7.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 618.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 722.02. The company has a market cap of $186.28 million and a P/E ratio of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21. Fuller, Smith & Turner plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 486 ($6.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33).

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 21.41 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.90 ($0.48) by GBX (15.49) (($0.20)). As a group, equities analysts predict that Fuller, Smith & Turner plc will post 6392.9997308 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSTA shares. Peel Hunt raised Fuller, Smith & Turner to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

