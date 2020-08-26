Five Below (FIVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $112.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $137.96.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $1,041,207.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 16,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $1,844,741.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,964,382.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $103.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Five Below from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

