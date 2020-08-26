Smartsheet (SMAR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Smartsheet to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Smartsheet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Smartsheet has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.45.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $569,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 432,170 shares of company stock valued at $21,115,568 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.41.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.