Macy’s (M) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Macy’s (NYSE:M) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.94) per share for the quarter. Macy’s has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at -2.03–2.03 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ($2.03) EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts expect Macy’s to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.24. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

