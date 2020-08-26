Macy’s (M) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Macy’s (NYSE:M) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.94) per share for the quarter. Macy’s has set its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance at -2.03–2.03 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ($2.03) EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts expect Macy’s to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.24. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Support Level

Earnings History for Macy`s (NYSE:M)

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mike Brennan Buys 15,000 Shares of Norman Broadbent Plc Stock
Mike Brennan Buys 15,000 Shares of Norman Broadbent Plc Stock
Mongodb Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Mongodb Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
James Crawford Purchases 3,000 Shares of Majestic Wine PLC Stock
James Crawford Purchases 3,000 Shares of Majestic Wine PLC Stock
Pete Raby Purchases 1,600 Shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC Stock
Pete Raby Purchases 1,600 Shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC Stock
Jersey Oil and Gas Plc Insider Stephen Ian Jenkins Buys 126,000 Shares of Stock
Jersey Oil and Gas Plc Insider Stephen Ian Jenkins Buys 126,000 Shares of Stock
Fuller, Smith & Turner plc Insider Helen Jones Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock
Fuller, Smith & Turner plc Insider Helen Jones Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report