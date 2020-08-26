HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Ewen Stevenson Purchases 51,145 Shares

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 51,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £167,755.60 ($219,202.40).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 334.75 ($4.37) on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 319.45 ($4.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 633.50 ($8.28). The firm has a market cap of $68.18 billion and a PE ratio of -120.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 355.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 422.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.97) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 410.31 ($5.36).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

