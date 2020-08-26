PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.70 Million

Analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will report sales of $196.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.00 million and the highest is $216.40 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $130.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $263.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $396.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $571.25 million, with estimates ranging from $552.00 million to $590.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 46.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. CSFB increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

PMT opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $23.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. This is an increase from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $21,900,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,276.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 818,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 758,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,535,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 588,186 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $9,812,000. Finally, OCO Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $4,779,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

