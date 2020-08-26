PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.70 Million

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will report sales of $196.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.00 million and the highest is $216.40 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $130.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $263.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $396.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $571.25 million, with estimates ranging from $552.00 million to $590.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 46.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. CSFB increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

PMT opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $23.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. This is an increase from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $21,900,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,276.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 818,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 758,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,535,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 588,186 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $9,812,000. Finally, OCO Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $4,779,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.70 Million
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.70 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.15 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.15 Million
Imv Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00
Imv Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00
$230.90 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations Inc This Quarter
$230.90 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations Inc This Quarter
Scientific Games Corp Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $675.95 Million
Scientific Games Corp Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $675.95 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.41 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.41 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report