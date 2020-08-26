Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) will report $50,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $70,000.00. IMV posted sales of $120,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year sales of $1.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80,000.00 to $3.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.33 million, with estimates ranging from $80,000.00 to $3.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IMV.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

IMV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Monday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Shares of IMV opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the second quarter worth $156,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IMV by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 203,487 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in IMV during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IMV during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IMV by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

