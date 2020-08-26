Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) to announce sales of $33.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.58 million and the highest is $34.58 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $34.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $119.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.07 million to $123.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $148.36 million, with estimates ranging from $139.80 million to $156.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MFIN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Medallion Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 105.3% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 76.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth about $126,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 75.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $68.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27.

Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

