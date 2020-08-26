Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to post $47.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.40 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $39.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $187.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.60 million to $196.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $186.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCOM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $429.08 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

