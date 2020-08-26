Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.03 Million

Analysts forecast that Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) will post sales of $92.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.00 million. Farmer Bros reported sales of $142.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full-year sales of $512.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.20 million to $513.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $494.41 million, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $527.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farmer Bros.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farmer Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 55.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 702.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Farmer Bros in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Farmer Bros stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.97. Farmer Bros has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

