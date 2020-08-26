Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) to post sales of $11.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.47 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $80.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $83.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $145.16 million, with estimates ranging from $120.44 million to $168.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 803,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 158,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 84,937 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 227,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 80,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

