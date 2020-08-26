Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report sales of $53.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.80 million and the highest is $55.13 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $103.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $271.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.20 million to $285.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $360.34 million, with estimates ranging from $331.50 million to $376.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $296.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.