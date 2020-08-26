Head to Head Analysis: National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) versus NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYSE:NYMT)

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) and NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares National Health Investors and NY MTG TR INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 57.44% 12.74% 6.14% NY MTG TR INC/SH 23.67% -27.89% -3.39%

This table compares National Health Investors and NY MTG TR INC/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $318.08 million 8.77 $160.46 million $5.50 11.37 NY MTG TR INC/SH $694.61 million 1.47 $173.74 million $0.64 4.23

NY MTG TR INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than National Health Investors. NY MTG TR INC/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Health Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of National Health Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for National Health Investors and NY MTG TR INC/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 1 5 1 0 2.00 NY MTG TR INC/SH 0 5 2 0 2.29

National Health Investors presently has a consensus price target of $66.83, indicating a potential upside of 6.92%. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a consensus price target of $4.96, indicating a potential upside of 82.96%. Given NY MTG TR INC/SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NY MTG TR INC/SH is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Dividends

National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $4.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. NY MTG TR INC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. National Health Investors pays out 80.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NY MTG TR INC/SH pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Health Investors has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. NY MTG TR INC/SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

National Health Investors has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NY MTG TR INC/SH has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Health Investors beats NY MTG TR INC/SH on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

