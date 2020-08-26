Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) versus Mexico Equity and Income Fund (NASDAQ:MXE) Critical Analysis

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Mexico Equity and Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sutter Rock Capital and Mexico Equity and Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutter Rock Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mexico Equity and Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sutter Rock Capital currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.87%. Given Sutter Rock Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sutter Rock Capital is more favorable than Mexico Equity and Income Fund.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sutter Rock Capital and Mexico Equity and Income Fund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutter Rock Capital $1.50 million 146.89 $23.95 million ($0.49) -26.84 Mexico Equity and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sutter Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Mexico Equity and Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Sutter Rock Capital and Mexico Equity and Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutter Rock Capital 440.27% -7.67% -5.11% Mexico Equity and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mexico Equity and Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Mexico Equity and Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sutter Rock Capital beats Mexico Equity and Income Fund on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

Mexico Equity and Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, S.A. de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Mexbol and MSCI Mexico Index. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was formed on May 24, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

