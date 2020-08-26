Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) versus Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Critical Contrast

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and Sculptor Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightsphere Investment Group 0 5 3 0 2.38 Sculptor Capital Management 0 1 1 0 2.50

Brightsphere Investment Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.06, suggesting a potential upside of 9.78%. Sculptor Capital Management has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.74%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Brightsphere Investment Group.

Volatility and Risk

Brightsphere Investment Group has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brightsphere Investment Group and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightsphere Investment Group 25.53% 110.07% 10.38% Sculptor Capital Management -5.18% 65.07% 8.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brightsphere Investment Group and Sculptor Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightsphere Investment Group $819.50 million 1.34 $223.90 million $1.77 7.75 Sculptor Capital Management $597.35 million 1.21 $7.05 million $3.11 4.20

Brightsphere Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sculptor Capital Management. Sculptor Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brightsphere Investment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brightsphere Investment Group beats Sculptor Capital Management on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

