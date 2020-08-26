NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) vs. Outlook Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLK) Financial Contrast

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NOVOZYMES A/S/S alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NOVOZYMES A/S/S and Outlook Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOVOZYMES A/S/S 5 3 1 0 1.56 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 446.88%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than NOVOZYMES A/S/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NOVOZYMES A/S/S and Outlook Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOVOZYMES A/S/S $2.16 billion 7.95 $472.79 million $1.65 34.98 Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 19.97 -$34.52 million ($1.98) -0.65

NOVOZYMES A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Outlook Therapeutics. Outlook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NOVOZYMES A/S/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NOVOZYMES A/S/S and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOVOZYMES A/S/S 20.73% 26.95% 14.77% Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -154.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of NOVOZYMES A/S/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NOVOZYMES A/S/S beats Outlook Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry. It also provides wastewater solutions, such as additives, biogas production, industrial bio cleaning, compound removal, odor control, and system start-up solutions; and textile solutions comprising bioscouring, bleach clean-up, desizing, denim finishing and abrasion, and biopolishing solutions. In addition, the company offers forest products that include bleach boosting, deinking, fiber modification, effluent control, pitch and stickies control, and starch modification products; and leather solutions, which comprise biopreparation, degreasing, and re-bating. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis; and rtrypsin for cell culture. Novozymes A/S has a strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health for the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of probiotic products. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with MTTR, LLC; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.