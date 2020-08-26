THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) & InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Critical Survey

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for THL Credit and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc ., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THL Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00 InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

THL Credit currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.90%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.12%. Given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is more favorable than THL Credit.

Profitability

This table compares THL Credit and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit -197.03% 10.28% 5.52% InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . -78.46% 10.25% 4.19%

Risk and Volatility

THL Credit has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares THL Credit and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit $52.49 million 2.43 -$24.61 million $0.87 4.15 InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . $34.40 million 1.40 -$14.54 million $0.99 3.49

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has lower revenue, but higher earnings than THL Credit. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than THL Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

THL Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.3%. THL Credit pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.0% of THL Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of THL Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . beats THL Credit on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

