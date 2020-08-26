Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) versus 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (NASDAQ:FRSB) Head to Head Analysis

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 24.52% 8.81% 1.06% 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Peoples Financial Services and 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $108.51 million 2.53 $25.74 million N/A N/A 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH $13.52 million 1.38 $2.16 million N/A N/A

Peoples Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH.

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. The company also offers investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. In addition, it provides investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Further, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services. Additionally, it provides various other services, including remote deposit capture; automatic clearing house transactions; cash management services; automated teller machines; point of sale transactions; safe deposit boxes; night depository services; direct deposit; and official check services. The company serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers through 27 full-service community banking offices located in Pennsylvania; and Broome County of New York. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH Company Profile

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards; and cash management, ACH origination, sweep/transfer, ATMs, over the counter checks, online and mobile banking, bill payment, telephone banking, wire transfer, guarantee/notary, safe deposit boxes, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's checks, stop payments, and overdraft protection services. It serves businesses, professionals, and individuals in Chester County, Pennsylvania through two full-service branches. First Resource Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

