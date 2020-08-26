Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) vs. Skinvisible (NASDAQ:SKVI) Head to Head Review

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.0% of Skinvisible shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skinvisible has a beta of -1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 265% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Skinvisible’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals $4.16 billion 17.04 $1.18 billion $4.29 63.48 Skinvisible $40,000.00 2.28 -$1.70 million N/A N/A

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Skinvisible.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Skinvisible’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals 38.51% 28.55% 20.68% Skinvisible -960.58% N/A -777.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Skinvisible, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals 0 8 20 1 2.76 Skinvisible 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $296.15, indicating a potential upside of 8.74%. Given Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vertex Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Skinvisible.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals beats Skinvisible on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene. It is also developing VX-659 and VX-445 that are Phase III clinical trials; VX-121, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator corrector that is in Phase I/II clinical trial; VX-150, an inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for acute pain; CTX001 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of beta-thalassemia and sickle cell diseases; and a novel drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy and specialty distributors in the United States, as well as specialty distributors and retail chains, and hospitals and clinics internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; Genomics plc; Merck KGaA; Darmstadt, Germany; X-Chem, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Kymera Therapeutics. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Skinvisible

Skinvisible, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of topical, transdermal, and mucosal polymer-based delivery system technologies and formulations for use in pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, personal skincare, and cosmetic markets. Its non-dermatological formulations offer solutions for women's health, pain management, and others markets. The company offers sunless tanning, anti-aging, and sunscreen products. Skinvisible, Inc. also licenses its products to manufacturers and marketers of brands internationally, as well as sells directly in the market; assists pharmaceutical clients in the early development of the formulations; and provides solutions to pharmaceutical companies by reformulating their products coming off patent with a new Invisicare patent, and new product benefits and line extensions. The company was formerly known as Microbial Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Skinvisible, Inc. in February 1999. Skinvisible, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

