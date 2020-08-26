Critical Survey: New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) & AdaptHealth (OTCMKTS:AHCO)

New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

New York Health Care has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares New York Health Care and AdaptHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AdaptHealth $529.64 million 3.51 -$15.00 million $0.30 73.43

New York Health Care has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AdaptHealth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of New York Health Care shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New York Health Care and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A AdaptHealth N/A -42.67% 1.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for New York Health Care and AdaptHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A AdaptHealth 0 0 6 0 3.00

AdaptHealth has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.46%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than New York Health Care.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats New York Health Care on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York Health Care Company Profile

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

