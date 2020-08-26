Comparing Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Addus Homecare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Addus Homecare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Addus Homecare and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addus Homecare 4.24% 8.38% 6.30% AdaptHealth N/A -42.67% 1.17%

Volatility & Risk

Addus Homecare has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Addus Homecare and AdaptHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addus Homecare $648.79 million 2.29 $25.24 million N/A N/A AdaptHealth $529.64 million 3.51 -$15.00 million $0.30 73.43

Addus Homecare has higher revenue and earnings than AdaptHealth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Addus Homecare and AdaptHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addus Homecare 0 0 6 0 3.00 AdaptHealth 0 0 6 0 3.00

Addus Homecare currently has a consensus price target of $99.57, suggesting a potential upside of 5.09%. AdaptHealth has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.46%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Addus Homecare.

Summary

Addus Homecare beats AdaptHealth on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after surgery. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. As of December 31, 2018, the company served consumers through 156 offices located in 24 states. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

