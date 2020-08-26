Financial Contrast: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) versus Diamondback Energy (NYSE:FANG)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Callon Petroleum and Diamondback Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 5 12 4 0 1.95 Diamondback Energy 0 5 23 0 2.82

Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $4.21, suggesting a potential downside of 42.70%. Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $62.91, suggesting a potential upside of 53.22%. Given Diamondback Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Callon Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum -164.77% 5.70% 2.58% Diamondback Energy -81.81% 5.66% 3.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Diamondback Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $671.57 million 0.44 $67.93 million $7.60 0.97 Diamondback Energy $3.96 billion 1.63 $240.00 million $6.93 5.92

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Callon Petroleum. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Callon Petroleum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, the company's net acreage position was approximately 461,218 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 992,001 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 7,279 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 2,645 additional wells. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Viper Energy Partners LP, owns mineral interests in approximately 532,295 gross acres and 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

