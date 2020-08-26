Critical Review: ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) vs. Falcon Minerals (OTCMKTS:FLMN)

ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

ZaZa Energy has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Falcon Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Falcon Minerals $68.46 million 3.71 $14.35 million $0.31 9.52

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ZaZa Energy and Falcon Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Minerals 0 5 2 0 2.29

Falcon Minerals has a consensus target price of $4.97, indicating a potential upside of 68.36%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Profitability

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A Falcon Minerals 14.06% 2.82% 2.38%

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats ZaZa Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZaZa Energy

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. As of December 31, 2014, it owned 45,000 net acres with proved reserves of approximately 1,011 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

