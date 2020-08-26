Financial Comparison: TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) versus InterCloud Systems (NASDAQ:ICLD)

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of TechTarget shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TechTarget has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCloud Systems has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TechTarget and InterCloud Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 0 0 4 0 3.00 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

TechTarget currently has a consensus price target of $32.75, suggesting a potential downside of 16.81%. Given TechTarget’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TechTarget is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TechTarget and InterCloud Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $133.96 million 8.09 $16.88 million $0.62 63.50 InterCloud Systems $34.52 million 0.01 -$44.33 million N/A N/A

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 11.90% 9.86% 6.79% InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TechTarget beats InterCloud Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, networking, or business applications. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

InterCloud Systems Company Profile

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company is based in Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

