HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) vs. Front Yard Residential (OTCMKTS:RESI) Head to Head Contrast

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) and Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Front Yard Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Front Yard Residential 0 0 3 0 3.00

Front Yard Residential has a consensus price target of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 24.30%. Given Front Yard Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Front Yard Residential is more favorable than HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Front Yard Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Front Yard Residential -36.78% -22.56% -3.80%

Dividends

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Front Yard Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Front Yard Residential pays out 176.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Front Yard Residential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR $2.32 billion 3.92 $198.00 million N/A N/A Front Yard Residential $207.01 million 2.70 -$105.39 million $0.17 56.00

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Front Yard Residential.

Volatility & Risk

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Front Yard Residential has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Front Yard Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Front Yard Residential shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR beats Front Yard Residential on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of real estate properties in Greater China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Beijing. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment and finance businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home.

Receive News & Ratings for HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.