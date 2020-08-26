Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.73 Million

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) will announce $41.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $30.10 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full-year sales of $138.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.08 million to $165.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $379.15 million, with estimates ranging from $335.20 million to $441.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Immunomedics.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

IMMU opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 3.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunomedics (IMMU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$18.65 Million in Sales Expected for American Superconductor Co. This Quarter
$18.65 Million in Sales Expected for American Superconductor Co. This Quarter
Immunomedics, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.73 Million
Immunomedics, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.73 Million
$204.21 Million in Sales Expected for WNS Limited This Quarter
$204.21 Million in Sales Expected for WNS Limited This Quarter
Zuora Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Zuora Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Matrix Service Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Matrix Service Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Crowdstrike to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Crowdstrike to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report