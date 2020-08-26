$204.21 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report sales of $204.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.29 million to $209.46 million. WNS reported sales of $220.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $848.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $834.41 million to $860.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $942.34 million, with estimates ranging from $901.16 million to $991.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. WNS’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WNS by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WNS by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of WNS by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

