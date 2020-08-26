Zuora (ZUO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Zuora has set its Q2 2021
After-Hours guidance at -0.08–0.07 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $(0.08)-(0.07) EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

In related news, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $27,628.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $27,639.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Earnings History for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

