Crowdstrike (CRWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Crowdstrike to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect Crowdstrike to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRWD stock opened at $113.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.96 and a beta of 1.14. Crowdstrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.46.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $4,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,058,412 shares of company stock worth $935,104,840. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

