Cloudera (CLDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cloudera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other Cloudera news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,398,326 shares in the company, valued at $14,053,176.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,973. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CLDR shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities cut Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

