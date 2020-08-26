Vera Bradley (VRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vera Bradley to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRA opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42.

Several research firms recently commented on VRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

