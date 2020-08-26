LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

LGIH stock opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $123.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.72. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Duncan S. Gage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $845,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,252 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,020 shares of company stock worth $5,649,644 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in LGI Homes by 112.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 36.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

