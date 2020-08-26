Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $123.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

