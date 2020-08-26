Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $123.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
