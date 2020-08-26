BidaskClub Downgrades Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Strong Sell

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

HCCI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

HCCI stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $367.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.54. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,892,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 413,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 302,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 89,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

