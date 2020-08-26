GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $103.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 1.92. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $67.98 and a fifty-two week high of $151.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.80.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $7,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,101,521 shares in the company, valued at $62,540,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 783,804 shares of company stock worth $8,030,022. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.