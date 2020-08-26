Passage Bio’s (NYSE:GFL) Lock-Up Period To End on August 31st

Passage Bio’s (NYSE:GFL) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 31st. Passage Bio had issued 75,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 3rd. The total size of the offering was $1,425,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

GFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Passage Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Passage Bio stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $716.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th.

About Passage Bio

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

