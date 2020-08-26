RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Trading 5.6% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $35.58 and last traded at $34.82. 430,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 514,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

Specifically, CEO Marshall Chesrown acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of RumbleON from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.57) by $5.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RumbleON stock. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) by 513.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,035 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.89% of RumbleON worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

RumbleON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc operates a capital light disruptive e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to buy-sell-trade-finance pre-owned vehicles in one online location. It operates through the Vehicle Distribution, and Vehicle Logistics Transportation business segments. The Vehicle Distribution segment distributes power sports and automotive and is anchored on a proprietary supply chain and distribution software platform that is supported with its mobile-first web and application strategy.

