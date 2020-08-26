Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Up 6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) shares were up 6% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 2,740,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,481,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Specifically, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell acquired 17,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $30,172.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Geron alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GERN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 11.53. The stock has a market cap of $524.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 19,251.64% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 157,229 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 597,303 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.