9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock Price Up 6.3% on Insider Buying Activity

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 4,592,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,772,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Specifically, CEO John Temperato purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,496 shares in the company, valued at $424,692.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 411,784 shares in the company, valued at $230,599.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 215,000 shares of company stock worth $130,250. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

