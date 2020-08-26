J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock Price Up 6.9% Following Strong Earnings

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)’s stock price rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $123.44 and last traded at $120.75. Approximately 3,549,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 1,062,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.99.

The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.77.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,057 shares of company stock worth $1,096,433 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 175.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 873.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 503,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after acquiring an additional 27,094 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.13.

J M Smucker Company Profile (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

