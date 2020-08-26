CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Up 9.8% on Analyst Upgrade

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) shares shot up 9.8% on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $50.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. CryoPort traded as high as $41.49 and last traded at $40.26. 1,518,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 548,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CryoPort from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CryoPort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CryoPort by 80.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the first quarter valued at $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CryoPort by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in CryoPort by 14.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CryoPort Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

