CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Up 9.8% on Analyst Upgrade

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) shares shot up 9.8% on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $50.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. CryoPort traded as high as $41.49 and last traded at $40.26. 1,518,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 548,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CryoPort from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CryoPort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CryoPort by 80.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the first quarter valued at $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CryoPort by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in CryoPort by 14.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CryoPort Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

